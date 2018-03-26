US gas prices rise
CAMARILLO, CALIF.
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up 7 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.66.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday the increase was driven primarily by rising crude oil prices.
Lundberg says she expects prices to continue to rise over the next few weeks.
The increase brings the price of gas to 32 cents a gallon higher than it was at this time last year.
