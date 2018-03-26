Three school districts honored by auditor

COLUMBUS

Among entities around the state that received the Auditor of State Award for clean audit reports are several local school districts.

Boardman, Lisbon, and Struthers school districts received the award, according to an announcement from state Auditor Dave Yost.

Entities that receive the award must meet a number of criteria upon completion of an audit. For example, they must file timely financial reports with the state auditor, and the entity's management letter must not contain any comments related to ethics referrals, public meetings or public records, or a number of other items.

Copies of each report are available on the state auditor's website under "audit search."