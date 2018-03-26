Schiavoni, fellow lawmaker, introduce bill to curb gun violence
YOUNGSTOWN — State Sens. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, and Cecil Thomas of Cincinnati, D-9th, plan to shortly introduce a comprehensive package of legislation they say will curb gun violence.
The four bills would require universal background checks, raise the minimum age to purchase a firearm to 21, require all guns to be registered with local law enforcement and close the gun-show loophole.
“It is past time that lawmakers work together to bring sensible gun regulations to our state and our country,” Schiavoni said. “We have introduced – and will continue to introduce – reasonable, common-sense solutions to make our kids and our communities safer.”
