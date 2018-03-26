Recognition event set for veterans

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

The United Veterans Council of Greater Youngstown and Its Environs is having its annual Recognition and Awards Banquet on Friday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Center in Austintown.

Tickets are $25 or a table and can be sponsored for $200. Rich Morgan of WKBN is master of ceremonies, and the guest speaker is Mark Cappone, assistant director of the Ohio Department of of Veterans Services.

A social gathering will begin at 6 p.m., and dinner will start at 6:30 p.m. Contact Jennifer Baun at 314-803-8643 for reservations, which must be made in advance.

Awardees include Samuel Swoger III of Austintown, Veteran of the Year; Andrew Hake of McDonald, Citizen of the Year; and the Youth of the Year Wreaths of Veterans, represented by 4-H groups Mahoning County Barnstormers and the Buckeye Bunny Bunch, which raised money to ensure that all veterans graves in Ellsworth and Berlin Center cemeteries had wreaths placed on them. Finally, the Honorable Robert P. Milich receives a Lifetime Service Award for establishing the Youngstown Municipal Veterans Treatment Court.