Political forum in a half-hour tonight at New Bethel Baptist Church

YOUNGSTOWN — A political forum sponsored by the Community Mobilization Coalition will take place at 6:30 p.m. tonight at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman St.

Candidates for these races in the May 8 primary have confirmed their attendance: Mahoning County commissioner, Mahoning County Common Pleas Court judge, state representative 59th District, state Senator 33rd District and

7th District Appellate Court judge.