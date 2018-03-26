Police, coroner probe shooting death of man on South Side

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown police have not announced any charges against the woman who fought over a gun with a man who was killed during a struggle about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a home in the 2700 block of Hudson Avenue.

According to the police report, a female called police and said she was assaulted by a male acquaintance.

She said that during a struggle, a firearm discharged and she was able to flee the house, where she met police.

Police found the victim upstairs dead from a gunshot wound. Neither the woman involved nor the victim has been identified. City detectives and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.

If the death is ruled a homicide, it would be the fourth of the year in Youngstown

Man dies, firefighter hurt in home blaze

EAST LIVERPOOL

Kevin Riggle, 28, of East Liverpool, was killed Sunday in a house fire on Lisbon Street, and an East Liverpool firefighter was injured trying to rescue someone from the burning home.

East Liverpool Fire Chief William Jones said the firefighter suffered burns and was transported to the hospital for treatment, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The fire, which was reported to 911 at about 6:55 a.m. Sunday, was contained to the third floor.

There were smoke detectors on the first two floors of the home, said Chief Jones, but he doesn’t believe there were any on the third floor. The cause of the blaze is undetermined.

Firefighters ask families to make sure there are smoke detectors on all floors of their structures, near stairwells, in basements and in garages.

Three school districts honored by auditor

COLUMBUS

Among entities around the state that received the Auditor of State Award for clean audit reports are several local school districts.

Boardman, Lisbon, and Struthers school districts received the award, according to an announcement from state Auditor Dave Yost.

Entities that receive the award must meet a number of criteria upon completion of an audit. For example, they must file timely financial reports with the state auditor, and the entity’s management letter must not contain any comments related to ethics referrals, public meetings or public records, or a number of other items.

Copies of each report are available on the state auditor’s website under “audit search.”