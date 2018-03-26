Man dies, firefighter hurt in home blaze

EAST LIVERPOOL

Kevin Riggle, 28, of East Liverpool, was killed Sunday in a house fire on Lisbon Street, and an East Liverpool firefighter was injured trying to rescue someone from the burning home.

East Liverpool Fire Chief William Jones said the firefighter suffered burns and was transported to the hospital for treatment, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The fire, which was reported to 911 at about 6:55 a.m. Sunday, was contained to the third floor.

There were smoke detectors on the first two floors of the home, said Chief Jones, but he doesn’t believe there were any on the third floor. The cause of the blaze is undetermined.

Firefighters ask families to make sure there are smoke detectors on all floors of their structures, near stairwells, in basements and in garages.