‘Joe in the Yo’ features local coffee shops

CANFIELD

Local coffee shops will be featured through the “Joe in the Yo” coffee-trail initiative. The coffee trail will be presented through the efforts of the Mahoning County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau and McConnell Marketing.

The trail consists of 10 local Mahoning Valley coffee shops. Those interested in participating in the trail can pick up or print out a coffee passport online. Participants earn a stamp for each of the coffee shops visited. After four stamps, participants can redeem them for a complimentary “Joe in the Yo” travel mug.

US gas prices rise

CAMARILLO, Calif.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up 7 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.66.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday the increase was driven primarily by rising crude oil prices.

Lundberg says she expects prices to continue to rise over the next few weeks.

The increase brings the price of gas to 32 cents a gallon higher than it was at this time last year.

Bill makes Ohio back-to-school tax holiday annual event

COLUMBUS

The Ohio sales tax holiday that benefited back-to-school shoppers the last several years will become an annual, three-day event under a bill passed by state lawmakers.

During the first weekend in August, shoppers wouldn’t pay sales tax on qualifying purchases, including clothing items under $75 and school supplies under $20.

The measure now heads to the governor’s desk.

This year’s tax-free weekend will begin Aug. 3.

37 dead, 69 missing in shopping-center fire

MOSCOW

A devastating fire at a shopping center in a Siberian city killed 37 people and left 69 others missing Sunday, many of them children, a Russian state news agency reported.

The Tass agency quoted firefighters as saying that 40 of the missing at the four-story Winter Cherry mall in Kemerovo were children. An additional 43 people were injured in the blaze, the report said.

There has been no immediate information on the cause of the fire at the mall, which is about 1,900 miles east of Moscow. But Tass reported that the fire started on the top floor and consumed an area of about 16,150 square feet.

The reports didn’t say if the victims died from burns or smoke inhalation.

The shopping mall, which opened in 2013, has a cinema, petting zoo, children’s center and bowling, Tass reported.

Pope urges youths to raise their voices

VATICAN CITY

Pope Francis on Palm Sunday urged young people not to be silent and let their voices be heard, even in the face of corrupt or silent elders.

The pope’s message comes on the heels of a meeting of young Catholics who told the Vatican they want a more transparent and authentic church, and a day after hundreds of thousands marched in youth-led rallies across the United States to demand greater gun control.

He told youths in his homily that “you have it in you to shout,” even if “we older people and leaders, very often corrupt, keep quiet.”

As the Roman Catholic Church entered Holy Week, Francis urged youth to join those who offer praise, and not the masses calling for crucifixion.

Some 300 youths meeting at the Vatican this week prepared a document for next October’s synod of bishops at the Vatican focusing on to help youths better find their way in the church.

