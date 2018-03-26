Diamond, Ohio, man faces robbery, assault charges after Liberty arrest

LIBERTY — Township police said Robert Calvin, 30, of Diamond, faces charges of aggravated burglary, obstructing official business and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers said he broke into a home, assaulted the homeowner and stole prescription pills and the homeowner’s wallet.

The report said the victim and Calvin were friends, and before the robbery, about 2 p.m. Sunday, the victim asked Calvin to take him to a residence in Niles. While they were in that city, Calvin asked the victim for money. When the victim refused, Calvin damaged the victim's keys, and the victim returned to his Liberty house alone, the report said.

Later, police said, Calvin came to the victim’s house, ripped open the screen door and attempted to break down the front door, but walked away when he failed to get in.

The victim opened his door and yelled at Calvin to leave and called police. Then, the suspect ran to the door, pushed his way in, and struck the victim about 20 times with his fists, the report said.

Township police made the arrest after Calvin attempted to run away.