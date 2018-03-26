COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Renee M. Saltzmann, 49, of Cortland, and Gary A. Weber, 55, of Cortland.

Thomas Kwieicinski III, 35, of Girard, and Hope M. Doan, 35, of Girard.

Paul J. Byrne, 78, of North Benton, and Rose M. Parks, 71, of Warren.

Robert L. Weaver Jr., 47, of McDonald, and Ginny L. Shaffer, 46, of McDonald.

Kimberly M.G. Genier, 29, of Southington, and Timothy J. Morrison, 32, of Southington.

Nathaniel E. Naypaver, 21, of Warren, and Brittani A. Merten, 18, of Warren.

Robert C. Kolar, 24, of Chardon, and Stacy D. Yingling, 32, of Southington.

Mark T. Lamboy, 55, of Warren, and Jennifer L. McClellan, 47, of Warren.

Travis M. Smith, 33, of Orwell, and Melissa M. Telles, 39, of Warren.

Tina L. Reed, 43, of Brook Park, and Lenny P. Vlasaty, 42, of Southington.

John A. Falfas, 49, of Cortland, and Amber J. Leone, 35, of Cortland.

Brian J. Schell, 38, of Girard, and Delores R. Riley, 45, of Girard.

New complaints

Sam Lamancusa v. Joan M. Philo et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Frank M. Smith et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Marjorie A. Wilson-Miller et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. K. Hollinger, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Vinicia Santos et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Jonathan T. Latham et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. James Kalogerou et al, tax foreclosure.

Chemical Bank v. Unknown Heirs et al, foreclosure.

Board of Trumbull County Commissioners et al v. Robert Gatti et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. OBOI Properties LLC, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Robert Perry et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Nathaniel Daniels III et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Deebows LTD LLC, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Deebows LTD LLC, foreclosure.

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA v. Rhonda Strickland et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Sharon K. Kilpatrick et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Trina D. Mechling et al, foreclosure.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Cathy Stutler et al, foreclosure.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Dominic L. Gatti et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Diana L. Denunzio et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Michael T. Zbysienski et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Edward P. Pemberton et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Charles P. Liccardi et al, foreclosure.

HSBC Bank USA NA v. Alan McKenzie et al, foreclosure.

Quicken Loans Inc. v. Shelly Brogan et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Chad R. Dunbar, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Markella R. Cunningham, foreclosure.

OCWEM Loan Servicing LLC v. Christopher J. Burke, foreclosure.

Ququra Leftenant v. Stefan F. Aulizio et al, other civil.

Kent State University v. Diana M. Rowland, other civil.

JH Portfolio Debt Equities LLC v. Alysa J. Whisler, other civil.

State of Ohio Department of Job and Family Services v. Southside Environmental Group LLC, other civil.

Joe Schoolcraft-Burkey v. Ryan M. Johnson et al, other civil.

Exousia Rehabilitative Services LLC v. Hope Academy of Autism, other civil.

Sandra Averett v. Essex Healthcare Corp. et al, other civil.

Bank of America NA v. M. Zimmer, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Robert Mitzel, other civil.

Warren Ohio Hospital Co. LLC v. Randall E. Miller, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Carlton L. Baker, other civil.

State of Ohio Ex Rel Cecil Flenner v. Stephen Turner, other civil.

Citibank NA v. Don W. Zduniak, other civil.

Capital One NA v. Cynthia R. Goff, other civil.

JH Portfolio Debt Equities LLC v. Aaron Caldwell, other civil.

Kevin A. Mosko v. Monica L. Snyder et al, other torts.

Nikole L. Derry et al v. Jessica A. Seger et al, other torts.

Judith L. Galati v. Michael E. Hultin, other torts.

Nancy Vosch v. Nationwide et al, other torts.

Fred E. Lawson v. Sarah Morrison et al, workers’ compensation.

Vincent Arocho Sr. v. Sarah Morrison et al, workers’ compensation.

Ricky A. Steed v. Environmental Protection System LLC et al, workers’ compensation.

John Soliday Financial LLC v. Nicholas A. Smith, money.

Farmers National Bank v. Michael J. Stewart Jr., money.

Cadlerock Joint Venture II v. Lester E. Lampman, money.

Childrens Hospital Medical Center of Akron v. Tabbetha L. Williams, money.

Autovest LLC v. Richard Clonch, money.

Citibank NA v. Joann R. Alexee, money.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. James R. Currence, money.

Regional Acceptance Corp. v. Marjorie Rose et al, money.

Dissolutions Asked

Erin A. Maloney and Daniel J. Maloney.

Kelsey L. Dunlap and James D. Dunlap.

Jamie L. Desmith and Shane L. Desmith.

Clarence E. Shaffer v. Dawn M. Shaffer.

Dorothy Rigelsky and Michael Rigelsky.

Robert V. Taylor and Kym Y. Duren-Taylor.

Daryl Babcock and Ashley Babcock.

Joshua A. Chaney and Marcy L. Angelo-Chaney.

Divorces Asked

Jennifer A. Caraballo v. Victor A. Caraballo.

Tanya Carpenter-Fuller v. Derek A. Fuller.

Kristen A. Rose v. Dustin W. Rose.

Amanda Koppel v. Kevin Koppel.

Steven Ackley v. Vanessa Ackley.

Keith A. Candella Jr. v. Christina M. Candella.

Patricia G. Hillard v. Christopher E. Myers.

MAHONING COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Jeffrey R. Mounts, 52, of Youngstown, and Sarah B. Hall, 34, of Youngstown.

Robert J. Hall, 35, of 31 Wilhelm St., Struthers, and Rachel L. Gettig, 37, of same.

Brant A. Bolen, 32, of 1319 Florencedale Ave., Youngstown, and Sabrina K. Beedle, 26, of 251 N. Beverly Ave., Austintown.

Tomatra Ward, 45, of 134 Gluck St., Youngstown, and Karen M. Daniel, 42, of same.

Ralph W. Edwards, 56, of 12048 Market St., North Lima, and Wendy M. Stanley, 50, of 1739 S. Heights Ave., Youngstown.

Thomas L. Dixon Jr., 61, of 2124 Glenwood Ave., Youngstown, and Monet E. Lipford, 44, of 40 S. Glenellen Ave., Youngstown.

Rodney L. Phillis, 65, of 10257 Seacrist Road, Beloit, and Tamye S. Simms, 56, of same.

Elliot Cover-Watts, 31, of 1922 Cover Drive, Poland, and Lindsay M. Gardlock, 31, of same.

Sean L. Queener, 47, of 2905 Northview Blvd. Apt. 7, Youngstown, and Michelle J. Kimbrough, 45, of 199 Wychwood Lane, Boardman.

Jerry Bowman, 34, of 1213 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, and Lakasha T. High, 25, of 2664 Tyrell St. Apt. 10, Youngstown.

Nick J. Pantelis, 35, of 3293 Hermosa Drive, Youngstown, and Domonique G. Martino, 26, of same.

Frank J. Carlo, 30, of 2308 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, and Kayla M. Andrews, 26, of same.

Angel S. Rojas-Pena, 20, of 1594 Clay St., Youngstown, and Zularry Martinez-Torres, 20, of same.

Richard E. Quinn Jr., 32, of 131 Creston Drive, Boardman, and Candice E. Lawson, 31, of same.

Christopher R. Zysk, 37, of 5594 London Drive, Austintown, and Charli Strock, 31, of same.

Jonathan W. Pugh, 24, of 327 Jameson Court, Mars, Pa., and Marissa L. Carbon, 24, of same.

New complaints

Farmers National Bank of Canfield v. Shirley M. Zolla et al, foreclosure.

Phi Air Medical LLC v. Dawn Ivory, money.

Anastasia A. DiBernardo et al v. Keith D. Schilling et al, other torts.

HSBC Bank USA NA v. Christopher P. Jennings et al, foreclosure.

Iesha Jones et al v. Yvonne Fuller, personal injury.

Kelley Szenborn et al v. Dirk Davis et al, other torts.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA v. Rose A. Chaney, money.

Discover Bank v. Erin E. Antonucci, money.

Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. v. Louis Varady, money.

US Asset Management v. Andrew Swanson et al, money.

Cathy S. Nieto et al v. Lucy M. Chapple et al, other torts.

Kayle Hoffman v. Scott A. Hankey, negligence.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Paul J. Testa Jr. et al, foreclosure.

New Penn Financial LLC v. Betsy A. Marchianda et al, money.

Patricia Guarnieri et al v. Juliana Missos et al, personal injury.

City of Youngstown v. Raymond L. Hartley, money.

Progressive Specialty Insurance Co. v. Breonna Lewis, money.

Jerry Wray v. JPMorgan Chase Bank et al, complaint.