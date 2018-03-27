Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat California homelessness
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Internet gear maker Cisco Systems Inc. announced today it will donate $50 million over five years to address the growing problem of homelessness in California's Santa Clara County and is encouraging other Silicon Valley companies to make similar efforts.
In a blog post, Chief Executive Chuck Robbins said people in the San Francisco Bay Area know homelessness has reached a crisis level, costing the county where many tech companies are based $520 million per year.
"Though homelessness seems intractable, I believe that it is a solvable issue," Robbins wrote. "I also feel very strongly that we have an opportunity – and a responsibility – to do something about it."
Northern California's booming economy has been fueled by the tech sector. But the influx of workers coupled with decades of under-building has led to a historic shortage of affordable housing throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. Homelessness is now pervasive throughout Silicon Valley.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 7, 2017 midnight
Tech companies take a stand for immigrants
- December 21, 2017 12:09 a.m.
$50M for Y'town’s water system "good starting point,' Aqua Ohio says
- August 18, 2016 midnight
BUSINESS DIGEST ||
- February 22, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Congressman Ryan leads venture capitalists on Rust Belt tour
- December 4, 2016 midnight
Phelps looks to dip his toes in tech
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.