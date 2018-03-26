Bond denied for man ID'd for double Youngstown shooting

YOUNGSTOWN

A judge today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court today has denied bond for the suspect in a March, 24, 2017 homicide on the East Side.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum denied bond for Gregory James, 37, in the shooting death of Ronald Lewis, 40, who was shot to death as he was lying in his bed with his wife, who was shot over 10 times but survived.

Police testified that before he was killed, Lewis told them his brother Javell Bates, who died the same week Lewis was killed, had identified that James was the person who shot him.

Judge Krichbaum said that James should be held without bond. Prosecutors proved he is a danger to the community and the evidence is great that James has committed the crime.

No one has been charged in the death of Bates.