Body of woman found in garbage can ID’d

Associated Press

CLEVELAND

Authorities say the body of a woman found in a garbage can at an abandoned house in Cleveland is a 31-year-old woman reported missing earlier this month.

Cleveland.com reports the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the woman as Miriam Johnson of Cleveland Heights. She was reported missing in Cleveland Heights by her mother on March 6.

A cause of death hasn’t been determined. No arrests have been made.

Johnson’s body was found Thursday on Cleveland’s east side.

Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg said Friday that detectives have been following leads since Johnson was reported missing.

A sister said the last time their mother saw Johnson was when she dropped her off at home Feb. 25.

Her body was found inside a garbage can inside a residence on the 7300 block of Chamberlain Avenue on the city’s east side. The residence is several blocks northeast of Woodland Cemetery and west of Fairfax Park.