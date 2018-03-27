Boardman school board sets plan in case levy fails in May

BOARDMAN — The school board tonight formalized a plan to cut costs if a levy on the May ballot does not pass.

The district’s plan for cuts was the subject of a community meeting last week that drew an estimated crowd of more than 1,000 people.

If a 10-year emergency levy that would generate $4.9 million annually doesn’t pass, the district plans to implement $1 million in cuts.

Tonight, the board formally approved a reduction-in-force resolution.

The reductions would affect positions in these areas: elementary art, elementary music, Center Intermediate technology, sixth-grade art, eighth-grade art, Glenwood Junior High health, Glenwood math, Glenwood science, Glenwood social studies, and high-school foods, physical education, and science programs. The district also would cut the position of district communications coordinator.

The reductions will go into effect June 30 if the levy does not pass.

