Boardman school board changes time of today's meeting
Staff report
BOARDMAN
The Boardman Board of Education has changed the time of its meeting today.
Board members will meet at Boardman High School at 5:30 p.m., one hour earlier than planned, in order that they can attend the annual National Honor Society induction at the high school tonight.
