Boardman school board changes time of today's meeting

March 26, 2018 at 12:07p.m.

BOARDMAN

The Boardman Board of Education has changed the time of its meeting today.

Board members will meet at Boardman High School at 5:30 p.m., one hour earlier than planned, in order that they can attend the annual National Honor Society induction at the high school tonight.

