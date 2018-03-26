Bill makes Ohio back-to-school tax holiday annual event

March 26, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

COLUMBUS

The Ohio sales tax holiday that benefited back-to-school shoppers the last several years will become an annual, three-day event under a bill passed by state lawmakers.

During the first weekend in August, shoppers wouldn't pay sales tax on qualifying purchases, including clothing items under $75 and school supplies under $20.

The measure now heads to the governor's desk.

This year's tax-free weekend will begin Aug. 3.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 7 bath
$945000


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


New Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$339900