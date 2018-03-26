Bill makes Ohio back-to-school tax holiday annual event
COLUMBUS
The Ohio sales tax holiday that benefited back-to-school shoppers the last several years will become an annual, three-day event under a bill passed by state lawmakers.
During the first weekend in August, shoppers wouldn't pay sales tax on qualifying purchases, including clothing items under $75 and school supplies under $20.
The measure now heads to the governor's desk.
This year's tax-free weekend will begin Aug. 3.
