— (PRNewswire-USNewswire):

Amtrak has announced its new, National Spring Sale campaign, encouraging travelers to take a trip to their favorite destination prior to the summer rush, by offering discounted travel from Sunday, April 15 to Thursday, June 21 with no blackout dates.

Customers can save 33% on travel - the lowest fares of the season.

The sale runs exclusively on Amtrak.com from Monday, March 26 through Thursday, March 29, and presents the lowest fares of the season. Fares are 33 percent off a typical fare, and requires no promotional code to purchase.

Customers can sit in comfort, instead of traffic, with large spacious seats, no middle seats, ample legroom, the freedom to move around, and Wi-Fi on most train services.

Some of the trains and destinations customers can experience with this sale for a quick weekend getaway or a trip to their favorite destination are:

St. Louis - Kansas City, Mo. - Missouri River Runner - $22

Los Angeles - Portland, Ore. - Coast Starlight - $80

New York City - Washington, D.C. - Northeast Regional - $43

New York City - Miami - Silver Service - $103

New York City - Montreal - Adirondack - $46

New Orleans - Los Angeles - Sunset Limited - $115

Washington, D.C. - Chicago - Cardinal - $67

Chicago - Los Angeles - Southwest Chief - $118

Space is limited, and prices are not available on all trains at all times. Other restrictions apply. The National Spring Sale is valid only for coach seats, and upgrades to business class or sleeper upgrades are not included. One child, age 2-12, may accompany each adult at half the typical adult fee. Once travel has begun, no changes to the itinerary are allowed. Once ticketed, fares are non-refundable. Exchanges are permitted prior to scheduled departure, a 25 percent cancellation fee applies to all tickets.

==========================================================

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amtrak-unveils-national-spring-sale-campaign-300619355.html

SOURCE: Amtrak 03/26/2018