Agenda Tuesday

Lincoln Knolls Community Watch, 5:30 p.m., East Branch Library, 430 Early Road, Youngstown.

Mahoning County Planning Commission, 1 p.m., conference room, 50 Westchester Drive, Austintown.

Struthers school board, 3:30 p.m., public meeting, board of education office, 99 Euclid Ave.

Youngstown Academy of Excellence trustees, noon, 1408 Rigby St.

Youngstown school board, 5:30 p.m., commons area, Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St.

