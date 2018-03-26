Agenda Tuesday
Lincoln Knolls Community Watch, 5:30 p.m., East Branch Library, 430 Early Road, Youngstown.
Mahoning County Planning Commission, 1 p.m., conference room, 50 Westchester Drive, Austintown.
Struthers school board, 3:30 p.m., public meeting, board of education office, 99 Euclid Ave.
Youngstown Academy of Excellence trustees, noon, 1408 Rigby St.
Youngstown school board, 5:30 p.m., commons area, Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St.
