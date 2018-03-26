After 13 years in business, the Boardman Carrabba’s restaurant has closed

BOARDMAN

After 13 years in business, the Boardman Carrabba’s restaurant has closed.

The Italian restaurant located at 1320 Boardman Poland Road had its last day in business on Sunday.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to close the restaurant based on business circumstances,” a spokeswoman said. “We will offer the opportunity to transfer to open positions at our nearby sister restaurant to as many employees as possible. Those who do not transfer will receive a severance package.”