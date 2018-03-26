After 13 years in business, the Boardman Carrabba’s restaurant has closed
BOARDMAN
After 13 years in business, the Boardman Carrabba’s restaurant has closed.
The Italian restaurant located at 1320 Boardman Poland Road had its last day in business on Sunday.
“We’ve made the difficult decision to close the restaurant based on business circumstances,” a spokeswoman said. “We will offer the opportunity to transfer to open positions at our nearby sister restaurant to as many employees as possible. Those who do not transfer will receive a severance package.”
More like this from vindy.com
- February 22, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Company that owns local Perkins Restaurants files for bankruptcy
- April 19, 2017 5:19 p.m.
Salem Chad Anthony’s to-go location closes
- March 23, 2017 1:12 p.m.
Chad Anthony’s has closed Boardman location
- March 13, 2017 9:55 p.m.
Austintown trustees approve donating fire gear to arson task force
- May 18, 2017 midnight
METRO DIGEST || WRTA’s new website
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.