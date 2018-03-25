BUSINESS DIGEST

Webinar series

YOUNGSTOWN

America Makes, 3Diligent and NIST-MEP will have a webinar from 1 to 3 p.m. April 3 on the “Steps for Implementing Additive Manufacturing.”

This three-part webinar series will educate attendees as to what additive manufacturing is, how manufacturers large and small are using it today to advance their operations, and what next steps to take to begin a company’s journey toward additive manufacturing adoption.

Register at https://www.americamakes.us/events/webinar-steps-implementing-additive-manufacturing/.

Lunch event

LIBERTY

A Bring Your Lunch & Learn event on “Capability Statements and Elevator Speeches” will take place at the Mahoning Valley Economic Development Corp., 4319 Belmont Ave., from 11:30 a.m. to noon April 10.

The free event will teach attendees how to design a capability statement for a business and perfect the elevator speech to get the best results.

For information and to register go to: http://ybi.org/event-calendar/.

Recruitment fairs

The Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition and Greater Oh-Penn Manufacturing Apprenticeship Network are planning events to assist manufacturers looking for employees. To help these employers identify candidates, MVMC is organizing Apprentice Recruitment Fairs in Lisbon on April 26 at Columbiana County Career and Technical Center and in Youngstown on May 3 at Choffin Career and Technical Center.

Companies interested in learning more about the apprenticeship classes and recruitment events should contact Sue Watson at: swatson@tpma-inc.comm or 330-307-3399.

Trumbull job fair

NILES

The OhioMeansJobs Trumbull County Job Fair will take place from noon to 5 p.m. April 19 at Eastwood Mall, 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road.

Complete the Survey Monkey survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZLWXXCW to register for a recruitment table at the free event.

Space is limited. OhioMeansJobs will confirm the spot after registration has closed.

Chamber event

NILES

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have a Lattes & Legislators event with state Rep. Andrew Brenner of Powell, D-67th, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 16 at the Trumbull County Educational Service Center, 6000 Youngstown Warren Road.

Brenner is serving his fourth term in the Ohio House of Representatives. He represents the 67th House District, which covers the western portion of Delaware County.

The cost to attend the event is $10.

To register www.regionalchamber.com/events.

Burgers outselling classic baguette sandwiches in France

PARIS

Forget the baguette. The French are going crazy for burgers.

Figures released last week revealed that sales of the jambon-beurre – the ham and butter baguette sandwich, a classic of French snacking – have been surpassed by sales of American-style burgers.

The study by restaurant consultants Gira Conseil showed that about 1.2 billion ham and butter sandwiches were sold in 2017, while 1.4 billion burgers were eaten over the same period.

Staff/wire reports