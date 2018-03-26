Trumbull job fair

NILES

The OhioMeansJobs Trumbull County Job Fair will take place from noon to 5 p.m. April 19 at Eastwood Mall, 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road.

Complete the Survey Monkey survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZLWXXCW to register for a recruitment table at the free event.

Space is limited. OhioMeansJobs will confirm the spot after registration has closed.