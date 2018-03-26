Trumbull job fair
NILES
The OhioMeansJobs Trumbull County Job Fair will take place from noon to 5 p.m. April 19 at Eastwood Mall, 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road.
Complete the Survey Monkey survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZLWXXCW to register for a recruitment table at the free event.
Space is limited. OhioMeansJobs will confirm the spot after registration has closed.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 3, 2017 midnight
BUSINESS DIGEST ||
- April 19, 2017 midnight
BUSINESS DIGEST ||
- November 16, 2017 8:41 a.m.
Job fair planned today at Metro Assembly
- February 18, 2018 midnight
Arts Mean Business
- October 22, 2017 9:09 a.m.
AAUW will host craft and vendor fair
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.