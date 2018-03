TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

Everbank v. Clair L. Roush Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Mark Goff, default.

Ohio Edison Co. v. David N. Hollie et al, default.

Westfield Insurance Co. v. Keith L. Adams Jr., default.

Cincinnati Insurance Co. v. Jerry Meyers Sr. et al, default.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Laura Yoder, default.

Navy Federal Credit Union v. David G. egner, default.

Gordon Food Service Inc. v. Italian Grille Xpress LLC et al, default.

Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Renza Hughley Jr. et al, dismissed.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Bradford L. Silvers et al, dismissed.

Nancy Ayers v. Robert R. Arms et al, dismissed.

Nick Strimbu Inc. v. AT&T et al, dismissed.

Zachary P. Marshall v. Ray A. Payton, dismissed.

Kundel Industries Inc. v. Roy C. Johnson et al, dismissed.

HSBC Bank USA NA v. Roscoe D. Sloan et al, dismissed.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. v. Lawrence J. Maffitt et al, dismissed.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Buzz H.D. Herman et al, dismissed.

Joseph Godward v. Jessica Godward, dismissed.

Brandie L. Pakos v. Robert J. Snyder, dismissed.

Dr. Nicholas Brennan v. Robin Keels, dismissed.

Mary E. Hughes v. Nicholas Popa, dismissed.

State v. Dustin Coakley, sentenced.

State v. Sarah E. Fischer, sentenced.

State v. Kenneth Jackson, sentenced.

State v. Thomas Graham, sentenced.

State v. William Harris, sentenced.

State v. Cory V. Williams, sentenced.

State v. Kevin J. Baritell, sentenced.

State v. Teejay Johnson, sentenced.

State v. Angelo T. Vecchio II, sentenced.

Steve Sicilian et al v. Hercules LED LLC et al, settled.

Renee A. Whiteley v. Judith Sjostrom et al, settled.

Dennis Zindi v. Daniel T. Wargo et al, settled.

Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Retirement Service v. Richard Cesta, settled.

Federal National Mortgage Assoc. v. Susan M. Peach et al, dismissed.

Shaunda Nix v. Cortland Healthcare Group Inc. et al, dismissed.

Brent McFadden et al v. Trumbull County Children Services Board, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Andre Iturbide Co. et al, dismissed.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Frederick E. Ferguson, dismissed.

Samuel M. Miller et al v. Samuel H. Miller et al, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Joseph A. Carillio et al, dismissed.

Samuel H. Miller et al v. Trumbull Manufacturing Inc. et al, dismissed.

Dissolutions granted

Mark D. Lowe and Janet Berger-Lowe.

Michael Seman and Leslie Seman.

Angila Boothe and Paul D. Boothe.

Cathy J. Kouvaris and Patroklos Kouvaris.

Divorces granted

Tracy Hendrickson v. Brian Hendrickson.

Carrie Votino v. Brian Votino.