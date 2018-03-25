Sales-tax holiday to become annual event in Ohio
Associated Press
COLUMBUS
The Ohio sales-tax holiday that benefited back-to-school shoppers the last several years will become an annual, three-day event under a bill passed by state lawmakers.
During the first weekend in August, shoppers wouldn’t pay sales tax on qualifying purchases, including clothing items under $75 and school supplies under $20.
Lawmakers backing the legislation say the tax holiday encourages families to shop in the state and helps Ohio businesses and other industries that support the retail segment.
The measure now heads to the governor’s desk.
This year’s tax-free weekend will begin Aug. 3.
