Restored WWII bomber is moved into Ohio museum
DAYTON
The fabled World War II bomber Memphis Belle has been moved into its new home at an Ohio museum after years of restoration work, but won’t go on public display until May.
The Dayton Daily News reported the aircraft famously decorated with nose art of a pinup girl was towed March 21 into the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton.
It’s one of the most celebrated American planes to survive the war. It flew over occupied France and Germany, then weathered decades on display outdoors in Memphis, Tenn., before being moved to Ohio in 2005.
It will be unveiled at the museum May 17, the 75th anniversary of its crew’s 25th and final mission.
Curator Jeff Duford said visitors will be able to get close to the aircraft.
