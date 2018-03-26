Recruitment fairs

March 25, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

The Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition and Greater Oh-Penn Manufacturing Apprenticeship Network are planning events to assist manufacturers looking for employees. To help these employers identify candidates, MVMC is organizing Apprentice Recruitment Fairs in Lisbon on April 26 at Columbiana County Career and Technical Center and in Youngstown on May 3 at Choffin Career and Technical Center.

Companies interested in learning more about the apprenticeship classes and recruitment events should contact Sue Watson at: swatson@tpma-inc.comm or 330-307-3399.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 7 bath
$945000


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


New Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$339900