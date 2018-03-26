Recruitment fairs
The Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition and Greater Oh-Penn Manufacturing Apprenticeship Network are planning events to assist manufacturers looking for employees. To help these employers identify candidates, MVMC is organizing Apprentice Recruitment Fairs in Lisbon on April 26 at Columbiana County Career and Technical Center and in Youngstown on May 3 at Choffin Career and Technical Center.
Companies interested in learning more about the apprenticeship classes and recruitment events should contact Sue Watson at: swatson@tpma-inc.comm or 330-307-3399.
