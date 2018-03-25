Procession marks start of Holy Week for Christians

Associated Press

NEW YORK

Christians marking the start of Holy Week sang as they marched in a

processional on lower Manhattan on Palm Sunday.

Palm Sunday is the start of Holy Week, which recounts Jesus' entrance in

Jerusalem, his crucifixion and resurrection on Easter Sunday.

The promenade started at St. Paul's Chapel and made its way down Broadway

to end at Trinity Church. At the head of the parade, a number of children

walked next to a donkey, representing the animal Jesus rode into

Jerusalem.

Those in the promenade carried giant palm fronds, as well as smaller palm

shoots tied in the form of crosses.