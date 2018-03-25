Procession marks start of Holy Week for Christians
Associated Press
NEW YORK
Christians marking the start of Holy Week sang as they marched in a
processional on lower Manhattan on Palm Sunday.
Palm Sunday is the start of Holy Week, which recounts Jesus' entrance in
Jerusalem, his crucifixion and resurrection on Easter Sunday.
The promenade started at St. Paul's Chapel and made its way down Broadway
to end at Trinity Church. At the head of the parade, a number of children
walked next to a donkey, representing the animal Jesus rode into
Jerusalem.
Those in the promenade carried giant palm fronds, as well as smaller palm
shoots tied in the form of crosses.
