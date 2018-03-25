Price of regular gasoline increases 7 cents per gallon
Associated Press
CAMARILLO, Calif.
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up 7 cents a gallon
over the past two weeks to $2.66.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday the increase was driven
primarily by rising crude oil prices.
Lundberg says she expects prices to continue to rise over the next few weeks.
The increase brings the price of gas to 32 cents a gallon higher than it
was at this time last year.
The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states was $3.54 in the San
Francisco Bay area. The lowest was $2.22 in St. Louis.
The average price for diesel fuel rose a penny, to $3.01.
