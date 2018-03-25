Police investigate death of man on Hudson Ave.
YOUNGSTOWN
Detectives are investigating the death of a man at a home in the 2700 block of Hudson Avenue.
Officers were called about 3:30 a.m. for a report of a woman fighting with a man inside the home. Reports said the woman told police she was fighting a man inside, and sometime during the fight a gun went off.
She ran out of the home, which is where she met police.
Police found the victim dead at the scene, reports said.
Detectives and the Mahoning County Coroner's Office are investigating.
If the death is ruled a homicide it will be the fourth of the year in Youngstown.
