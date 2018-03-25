No charges yet in shooting that left 1 dead on S. Side today
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
Youngstown police have not announced any charges against the woman who fought over a gun with a man who was killed during the struggle at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a home in the 2700 block of Hudson Avenue.
According to the police report, a female called police and said she was assaulted by a male acquaintance.
She said that during a struggle a firearm discharged and she was able to flee the house, where she met police.
Police found the victim upstairs dead from a gunshot wound. Neither the woman involved nor the victim has been identified.
City detectives and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.
If the death is ruled a homicide it would be the fourth of the year in Youngstown.
