METRO DIGEST || MLK luncheon set

MLK luncheon set

YOUNGSTOWN

The Martin Luther King Jr. Planning Committee of the Mahoning Valley is sponsoring a luncheon on the 50th anniversary of Dr. King’s assassination April 4.

The “MLK 50 Years Later” luncheon will take place at First Presbyterian Church, 201 Wick Ave., beginning at noon. Keynote speaker will be Pastor Tod Johnson of Second Baptist Church in Warren.

Tickets are $20 and are available at First Presbyterian Church and New Bethel Baptist Church. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information, call 330-727-5758.

Fish sale for ponds

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning Soil and Water Conservation District will be selling fingerling-size fish to local pond and lake owners. Included are Japanese koi, white amur, bass, bluegill, hybrid bluegill, channel cat, shell crackers, yellow perch and fathead minnows. Deadline for ordering is April 13 and pick- up will be from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. April 19 at Canfield Fairgrounds. Purchasers will need to bring a lined container filled with their own pond or lake water to the pick-up. Five to 10 gallons of water per 100 fish is required. For ordering, call MSWCD at 330-740-7995.

School screening

COLUMBIANA

Joshua Dixon Elementary School, 333 N. Middle St., will have kindergarten pre-screening and registration for the 2018-19 school year April 4, 5 and 6. Parents/guardians need to call the school 330-482-5355 from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. this week to schedule an appointment.