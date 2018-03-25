Major improvements coming to Mill Creek MetroParks
Staff report
CANFIELD
As warmer weather approaches, Mill Creek MetroParks is gearing up for a slew of capital improvements.
Although work will not begin this year, the MetroParks is in the early stages of a major renovation of Ford Nature Center. Design work for the $3 million project is slated to wrap up this spring.
Steve Avery, MetroParks Planning & Operations director, described the project as a redevelopment of the nature center.
“It’s been a mansion, a residence that was used for a nature center without a whole lot of renovations for 40 years,” he said. “Now, we’re actually going to do the renovation that creates a nature center there.”
Wrapping up this spring is the replacement of the Lanterman’s Mill wheel.
Read the full story Monday in The Vindicator and on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 11, 2016 10:55 p.m.
Mill Creek MetroParks director lays out 5-year capital-improvements plan
- March 16, 2018 midnight
Annual Mill Creek MetroParks Earth Day Cleanup seeks groups to participate
- March 16, 2018 midnight
Annual Mill Creek MetroParks Earth Day Cleanup is seeking groups to participate
- March 16, 2018 midnight
Mill Creek MetroParks Earth Day Cleanup seeks groups to participate
- March 16, 2018 midnight
Annual Mill Creek MetroParks Earth Day Cleanup seeks participatants
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.