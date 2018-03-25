Major improvements coming to Mill Creek MetroParks

March 25, 2018 at 5:35p.m.

Staff report

CANFIELD

As warmer weather approaches, Mill Creek MetroParks is gearing up for a slew of capital improvements.

Although work will not begin this year, the MetroParks is in the early stages of a major renovation of Ford Nature Center. Design work for the $3 million project is slated to wrap up this spring.

Steve Avery, MetroParks Planning & Operations director, described the project as a redevelopment of the nature center.

“It’s been a mansion, a residence that was used for a nature center without a whole lot of renovations for 40 years,” he said. “Now, we’re actually going to do the renovation that creates a nature center there.”

Wrapping up this spring is the replacement of the Lanterman’s Mill wheel.

Read the full story Monday in The Vindicator and on Vindy.com.

