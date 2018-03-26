Lunch event
LIBERTY
A Bring Your Lunch & Learn event on “Capability Statements and Elevator Speeches” will take place at the Mahoning Valley Economic Development Corp., 4319 Belmont Ave., from 11:30 a.m. to noon April 10.
The free event will teach attendees how to design a capability statement for a business and perfect the elevator speech to get the best results.
For information and to register go to: http://ybi.org/event-calendar/.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 18, 2018 midnight
BUSINESS DIGEST || YBI lunch
- October 29, 2016 8:19 a.m.
Super bingo event
- September 17, 2017 midnight
Trump, Macron to take world stage as UN begins new session on N. Korea
- February 25, 2018 midnight
Direct mail event
- September 19, 2016 9:33 a.m.
WORTH A LOOK
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.