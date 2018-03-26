Lunch event

LIBERTY

A Bring Your Lunch & Learn event on “Capability Statements and Elevator Speeches” will take place at the Mahoning Valley Economic Development Corp., 4319 Belmont Ave., from 11:30 a.m. to noon April 10.

The free event will teach attendees how to design a capability statement for a business and perfect the elevator speech to get the best results.

For information and to register go to: http://ybi.org/event-calendar/.