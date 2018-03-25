LIMELIGHTS, CAREER PATHS

PROMOTED

Home Savings has announced the promotion of Ken Ballway to senior vice president, deputy chief credit officer.

Ballway joined Home Savings in 2013 as deputy chief credit officer. His responsibilities include approval and review for the commercial-loan portfolio and supervising the credit department to ensure the accuracy and timely analysis of loan requests that comply with Home Savings loan policies.

HIRED

Chemical Bank has announced the hiring of Bryan Ignazio as a business banking commercial lender.

In his role as a business banker, Ignazio will be responsible for assisting business with credit needs. He will be located in the Boardman office but will be responsible for relationships in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.

RECOGNIZED

Diane Theis, One Diamond Designer of Boardman, is an independent distributor with Premier Designs Jewelry. She was recently recognized in Akron for her six-month retail sales of more than $30,000 and was No. 4 in the Ohio Region.

Theis has been with Premier for more than 12 years and has completed 1,250 jewelry shows.

AWARDED

Raymond James, a financial services institution, selected Farmers National Banc Corp. of Canfield – the parent company of Farmers National Bank – to receive its 2017 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup.

The Bankers Cup is a competitive award. In making its determination, Raymond James scrutinized every exchange-traded bank in America with assets between $500 million and $10 billion. Of the 272 banks nationwide that qualified, only 28 demonstrated the superior financial performance and stability to be named Bankers Cup winners.

The Raymond James Community Bankers Cup awards are now in its sixth year. This is the first year Farmers National Banc Corp. has won.

DESIGNATED

Alayna Spackman, an associate commercial lines account manager at L. Calvin Jones & Co., has received the designation of CISR, or certified insurance service representative.

Spackman attended Youngstown State University and in 2013 received her bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in human resources management and services.