Lara Lillibridge penns book coming in April

CLEVELAND

Lara Lillibridge is an author from the Cleveland area and has penned “Girlish: Growing Up in a Lesbian Home,” which will be released in April.

Lillibridge grew up during the 70’s and 80’s before more recent strides in acceptance of gay and lesbian couples as parents. She was raised in a home with two mothers – an experience that shaped and scarred her at the same, but not in the ways people assume.

Lillibridge’s memoir is a no-holds-barred account of childhood in an unconventional household. Her main concern growing up was how she fit into a world both disturbed and obsessed with same-sex individuals and parents, and realized that in other people’s eyes, “the most interesting thing about me is not about me at all; it’s all about my parents.”

Staff report