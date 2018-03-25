Greatest business trip: Marco Polo or man on moon?

Business travelers are getting their own March Madness-style tournament bracket themed on the greatest business trips in history.

Participants can choose from 32 options for greatest business trip including first trip to the moon, Marco Polo’s travels and Paul Revere’s ride.

To play, go to GreatestBusinessTrips.com now through April 24. The entrant who most closely predicts the outcome wins $5,000.

The tournament is part of the run-up to National Business Traveler Day, which is being organized for April 24 by Upside Business Travel, an online service for do-it-yourself business travelers.

There’s also a sweepstakes for National Business Traveler Day at NBTDay.com. Prizes include free first-class upgrades and airline tickets.

Events are planned for airports and XpresSpa stores on April 24 with promotions from brands ranging from United Airlines to 1-800-Flowers.

Restored WWII bomber is moved into Ohio museum

DAYTON

The fabled World War II bomber Memphis Belle has been moved into its new home at an Ohio museum after years of restoration work, but won’t go on public display until May.

The Dayton Daily News reported the aircraft famously decorated with nose art of a pinup girl was towed March 21 into the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton.

It’s one of the most celebrated American planes to survive the war. It flew over occupied France and Germany, then weathered decades on display outdoors in Memphis, Tenn., before being moved to Ohio in 2005.

It will be unveiled at the museum May 17, the 75th anniversary of its crew’s 25th and final mission.

Curator Jeff Duford said visitors will be able to get close to the aircraft.

Calif. zoos add meerkats and Tasmanian devils

The Los Angeles Zoo’s new breeding group of meerkats is now on exhibit.

The “mob” of meerkats includes four males that arrived from the Zoo de Granby in Quebec in September and three females that came from Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kan., in January.

The Los Angeles Zoo said the two groups of meerkats were slowly introduced to each other at a quarantine facility before entering their outdoor habitat together in late February.

Meerkats, which constantly tunnel and dig holes, are tiny members of the mongoose family and are native to deserts and grasslands on the southern tip of Africa.

The Los Angeles Zoo is rebuilding its meerkat collection with a genetically valuable group after its elderly meerkats died.

And in San Diego, two Tasmanian devils are settling into their new surroundings at the San Diego Zoo after a move from a zoo in Australia.

The Union-Tribune reported that the male and female devils named McLovin and Quirindi were recently released from quarantine into the Conrad Prebys Australian Outback exhibit.

They make for a total of three devils in San Diego, as part of an international program to save the marsupials from extinction. Zoologists hope they will eventually breed.

Associated Press