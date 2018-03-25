Conflicts prevent 2 lawyers from joining Trump legal team
Associated Press
PALM BEACH, Fla.
President Donald Trump will not be adding two new lawyers to the legal
team defending him in the special counsel's Russia investigation after
all, one of the president's attorneys said today.
Trump attorney Jay Sekulow said in a statement that Washington lawyers
Joseph diGenova and Victoria Toensing have conflicts that won't allow them
to represent the president regarding special counsel Robert Mueller's
investigation. Sekulow had announced diGenova's appointment last week.
Sunday's announcement came just hours after Trump used Twitter to push
back against reports that he's having difficulty adding to his legal team,
saying he was "very happy" with his current attorneys.
"Many lawyers and top law firms want to represent me in the Russia case,"
he wrote, adding: "Fame & fortune will NEVER be turned down by a lawyer,
though some are conflicted."
Neither the president nor Sekulow specified the conflict regarding
diGenova and Toensing, who are married to each other and law partners, but
their firm has represented other clients in the special counsel's
investigation, including former Trump campaign adviser Sam Clovis.
Sekulow said Trump was "disappointed" that diGenova and Toensing won't be
defending him in the special counsel investigation, but "those conflicts
do not prevent them from assisting the President in other legal matters."
"The President looks forward to working with them," he added.
On Sunday, diGenova and Toensing released a joint statement, saying, "We
thank the president for his confidence in us, and we look forward to
working with him on other matters." DiGenova, who provided the statement
to The Associated Press, declined to answer additional questions about the
nature of his and Toensing's representation of the president.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 22, 2018 11:55 a.m.
John Dowd, lead Trump lawyer in Russia probe, leaves team
- March 25, 2018 5:41 p.m.
President reshapes staff with Fox News personalities
- July 21, 2017 12:16 p.m.
Trump team looking to investigate Mueller aides
- March 20, 2018 midnight
Leaders caution Trump: Ease up on Mueller
- March 23, 2018 midnight
OTHER DEVELOPMENTS
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.