Chamber event

NILES

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have a Lattes & Legislators event with state Rep. Andrew Brenner of Powell, D-67th, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 16 at the Trumbull County Educational Service Center, 6000 Youngstown Warren Road.

Brenner is serving his fourth term in the Ohio House of Representatives. He represents the 67th House District, which covers the western portion of Delaware County.

The cost to attend the event is $10.

To register www.regionalchamber.com/events.