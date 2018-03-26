Burgers outselling classic baguette sandwiches in France
PARIS
Forget the baguette. The French are going crazy for burgers.
Figures released last week revealed that sales of the jambon-beurre – the ham and butter baguette sandwich, a classic of French snacking – have been surpassed by sales of American-style burgers.
The study by restaurant consultants Gira Conseil showed that about 1.2 billion ham and butter sandwiches were sold in 2017, while 1.4 billion burgers were eaten over the same period.
Staff/wire reports
