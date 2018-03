Blood Drives

today

Elks Lodge 305, 824 E. State St., Salem, noon to 5 p.m.

Trumbull Regional Medical Center, 1350 E. Market St., Warren, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

MONDAY

iHeartmedia, 7461 South Avenue, Boardman, 1 to 6 p.m.

The Artistry Hair Co., 10499 Youngstown-Warren Road, Niles, noon to 6 p.m.

Howland Community Church, 198 Niles-Cortland Road, 1 to 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

Church of God in Christ Mennonite, 5540 Bandy Road, Homeworth, 3 to 8 p.m.

Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Road, 1 to 6 p.m.

Niles Senior Center, 14 E. State St., 1 to 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Shepherd of the Valley, 1500 McKinley Ave., Niles, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Youngstown State University, Kilcawley Center, 1 University Plaza, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beaver Local High School, 46090 Bell School Road, Lisbon, 7:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

THURSDAY

Hubbard Public Library, 436 W. Liberty St., 1 to 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Canfield Library, 43 W. Main St., 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

W.D. Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Ave., Warren, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Quaker Steak & Lube, 2191 Millenium Blvd., Cortland, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.