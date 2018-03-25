Agenda Monday
Austintown Township trustees, noon, township trustees, 82 Ohltown Road.
Boardman school board, 6:30 p.m., high school, 7777 Glenwood Ave.
Boardman Township trustees, 5:30 p.m., township government center, 8299 Market St.
Brookfield Township trustees, 7 a.m., bi-monthly department heads, 6844 Strimbu Drive.
Cardinal Joint Fire District, 5:30 p.m., station No. 2, 7075 Herbert Road, Canfield.
Girard City Council, 7 p.m., municipal building, 100 W. Main St.
Howland school board, 6:30 p.m., North Road Intermediate School, 863 North Road SE, Warren.
Hubbard school board, 5:30 p.m., work session, followed by 7 p.m. meeting, high school cafeteria, 350 Hall Ave.
Liberty school board, 5:30 p.m., high-school community room, 1 Leopard Way.
Liberty Township trustees, noon, special meeting to appoint a law director, hearing room, administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.
Lordstown Village Council, 1 p.m., finance committee, council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.
Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 5 p.m., board meeting, second floor, CSB Building, 222 W. Federal St., Suite 201, Youngstown.
Newton Township trustees, 5 p.m., workshop, followed by 6:30 p.m. meeting, administration building, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road, Newton Falls.
Youngstown City Council, 4:45 p.m., special meeting to consider and act upon 2018 budget, sixth floor, council chambers, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.
Youngstown City Council, C.D.A. Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m., 6th floor, caucus room city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.
