After 6 weeks, 'Black Panther' falls out of 1st place

Associated Press

NEW YORK

It took six weeks but "Black Panther" has finally been unseated as the

top film at the North American box office. The monsters vs. robots

science-fiction sequel "Pacific Rim: Uprising" dethroned the superhero

sensation with $28 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates

Sunday.

But the result for "Pacific Rim: Uprising," a Universal Pictures-Legendary

Entertainment release that cost $150 million to make, was soft ˜ at least

domestically. Like the recently released "Tomb Raider," its biggest

business was in China, where "Pacific Rim: Uprising" debuted with $65

million for Legendary, which the Chinese conglomerate Wanda Group acquired

in 2016.

And even though "Black Panther" slid to second place with $16.7 million in

its sixth weekend, Ryan Coogler's film notched another box-office

milestone. It's now the highest-grossing superhero film ever in North

America, not accounting for inflation. The film's $631 million in domestic

ticket sales has surpassed the $623 million of 2012's "The Avengers."

''Black Panther" also becomes the fifth highest grossing film of all-time,

rising above "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."