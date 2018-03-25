After 6 weeks, 'Black Panther' falls out of 1st place
Associated Press
NEW YORK
It took six weeks but "Black Panther" has finally been unseated as the
top film at the North American box office. The monsters vs. robots
science-fiction sequel "Pacific Rim: Uprising" dethroned the superhero
sensation with $28 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates
Sunday.
But the result for "Pacific Rim: Uprising," a Universal Pictures-Legendary
Entertainment release that cost $150 million to make, was soft ˜ at least
domestically. Like the recently released "Tomb Raider," its biggest
business was in China, where "Pacific Rim: Uprising" debuted with $65
million for Legendary, which the Chinese conglomerate Wanda Group acquired
in 2016.
And even though "Black Panther" slid to second place with $16.7 million in
its sixth weekend, Ryan Coogler's film notched another box-office
milestone. It's now the highest-grossing superhero film ever in North
America, not accounting for inflation. The film's $631 million in domestic
ticket sales has surpassed the $623 million of 2012's "The Avengers."
''Black Panther" also becomes the fifth highest grossing film of all-time,
rising above "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."
