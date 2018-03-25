After 6 weeks, 'Black Panther' falls out of 1st place

March 25, 2018 at 4:05p.m.

Associated Press

NEW YORK

It took six weeks but "Black Panther" has finally been unseated as the

top film at the North American box office. The monsters vs. robots

science-fiction sequel "Pacific Rim: Uprising" dethroned the superhero

sensation with $28 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates

Sunday.

But the result for "Pacific Rim: Uprising," a Universal Pictures-Legendary

Entertainment release that cost $150 million to make, was soft ˜ at least

domestically. Like the recently released "Tomb Raider," its biggest

business was in China, where "Pacific Rim: Uprising" debuted with $65

million for Legendary, which the Chinese conglomerate Wanda Group acquired

in 2016.

And even though "Black Panther" slid to second place with $16.7 million in

its sixth weekend, Ryan Coogler's film notched another box-office

milestone. It's now the highest-grossing superhero film ever in North

America, not accounting for inflation. The film's $631 million in domestic

ticket sales has surpassed the $623 million of 2012's "The Avengers."

''Black Panther" also becomes the fifth highest grossing film of all-time,

rising above "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

