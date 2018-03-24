Vindicator wins 16 awards in annual Ohio AP contest

Staff report

COLUMBUS

The Vindicator and individual staff members won a total of 16 awards today in the annual Ohio Associated Press Media Editors newspaper competition. The awards were announced at a luncheon ceremony in Columbus.

Sixty-four daily newspapers submitted 1,922 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns, graphics and photos from 2017.

The Vindicator winners and their places:

First place, Best illustration or informational graphic, Robert McFerren

First place, Best graphics artist, Robert McFerren

First place, Best columnist, Bertram de Souza

First place, Best business writer, Graig Graziosi

First place, Best full page design, Robert McFerren

First place, Best investigative reporting, Amanda Tonoli “Krish Mohip coverage”

First place, Best spot news coverage, Joe Gorman, “Robert Seman coverage”

First place, Best feature photo, Bill Lewis

Second place, General Excellence, The Vindicator

Second place, Best editorial writer, Bertram de Souza

Third place, Best Sports Photo, Bill Lewis

Third place, Best Feature Photo, Nikos Frazier

Third place, Best Sports Enterprise, Brian Dzenis

Third place, Best Headline Writer, Matthew Arnold

Third place, best digital presence, The Vindicator

Third place, Best enterprise reporting, Kalea Hall and William Alcorn, 40 years after Black Monday

Entries for The Vindicator's division were judged by staff members of the Digital First Media of Troy, Mich.

The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing 1,400 newspapers and 5,000 broadcast stations in the United States.