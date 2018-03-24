Vindicator wins 16 awards in annual Ohio AP contest
Staff report
COLUMBUS
The Vindicator and individual staff members won a total of 16 awards today in the annual Ohio Associated Press Media Editors newspaper competition. The awards were announced at a luncheon ceremony in Columbus.
Sixty-four daily newspapers submitted 1,922 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns, graphics and photos from 2017.
The Vindicator winners and their places:
First place, Best illustration or informational graphic, Robert McFerren
First place, Best graphics artist, Robert McFerren
First place, Best columnist, Bertram de Souza
First place, Best business writer, Graig Graziosi
First place, Best full page design, Robert McFerren
First place, Best investigative reporting, Amanda Tonoli “Krish Mohip coverage”
First place, Best spot news coverage, Joe Gorman, “Robert Seman coverage”
First place, Best feature photo, Bill Lewis
Second place, General Excellence, The Vindicator
Second place, Best editorial writer, Bertram de Souza
Third place, Best Sports Photo, Bill Lewis
Third place, Best Feature Photo, Nikos Frazier
Third place, Best Sports Enterprise, Brian Dzenis
Third place, Best Headline Writer, Matthew Arnold
Third place, best digital presence, The Vindicator
Third place, Best enterprise reporting, Kalea Hall and William Alcorn, 40 years after Black Monday
Entries for The Vindicator's division were judged by staff members of the Digital First Media of Troy, Mich.
The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing 1,400 newspapers and 5,000 broadcast stations in the United States.
