Surplus food/clothing

March 24, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Temple Emmanuel Seventh-day Adventist Church, 108 W. Indianola Ave., Youngstown. Food and clothing, 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday. Please take identification.

Food- and clothing-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.

