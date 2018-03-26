Shepherd of the Valley to host career fair

YOUNGSTOWN

Shepherd of the Valley will host a job fair for direct care staff (nurses and aides) at its corporate office, 5525 Silica Road, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Jobs are available at the Boardman, Howland, Niles and Poland communities as well as its home health agency.

Open interviews will be conducted. Available job opportunities can be viewed and applied for online at shepherdofthevalley.com.

For information, contact Kelly Kenyhercz-Hall, corporate recruiter, at 330-530-4038 or kkenyhercz@shepherdofthevalley.com.