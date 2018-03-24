POPULATION DECLINES The five counties that make up the Mahoning and Shenango valleys lost 3,846 residents between the 2016 and 2017 U.S. Census estimates. That’s a 0.5 percent total loss in
FIVE COUNTIES
2016: 735,918
2017: 732,072
MAHONING
2016: 230,169
2017: 229,796
TRUMBULL
2016: 201,701
2017: 200,380
COLUMBIANA
2016: 103,744
2017: 103,077
MERCER
2016: 112,673
2017: 111,750
LAWRENCE
2016: 87,631
2017: 87,069
Source: U.S. Census Bureau
