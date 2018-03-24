POPULATION DECLINES The five counties that make up the Mahoning and Shenango valleys lost 3,846 residents between the 2016 and 2017 U.S. Census estimates. That’s a 0.5 percent total loss in

March 24, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

FIVE COUNTIES

2016: 735,918

2017: 732,072

MAHONING

2016: 230,169

2017: 229,796

TRUMBULL

2016: 201,701

2017: 200,380

COLUMBIANA

2016: 103,744

2017: 103,077

MERCER

2016: 112,673

2017: 111,750

LAWRENCE

2016: 87,631

2017: 87,069

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

