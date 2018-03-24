Oregon attorney general mulls probe

Associated Press

SALEM, Ore.

Oregon’s attorney general said she is reviewing whether to launch an investigation of Facebook, including whether it violated a state law that protects online customers’ private information.

Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum told The Associated Press that she and several other state attorneys general are drafting a letter to Facebook, asking about a leak of Facebook customers’ data without their knowledge or consent.

Others are also looking into Facebook:

A British parliamentary committee has summoned CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify; Israel says it is launching an investigation into Facebook; and Germany’s justice minister said she is calling in Facebook’s European leadership to explain the scandal.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said his office is investigating how personal information came into the possession of Cambridge Analytica. Connecticut’s attorney general sent Zuckerberg a letter demanding answers.

Cambridge Analytica, a data mining firm that worked for Donald Trump’s campaign, is accused of lifting data from some 50 million Facebook users to influence voters.