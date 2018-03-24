Hundreds turn out for local Rally event in Wick Park

YOUNGSTOWN

While an estimated half-million people marched on Washington, D.C. , Saturday to protest gun violence, a smaller but equally passionate group rallied locally to help raise awareness.

The March for Our Lives movement was spurred by a recent rash of school shootings across the country, and was ignited by last month’s massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where 17 students and staff were killed by a gunman.

Some 400 people attended Saturday’s rally in Wick Park on the city’s North Side. The attendance was about double of the number expected.

“I was very inspired that we had something locally where we had such a large group of people who were willing to come together and speak out,” said Aidan Hyland of Youngstown. “It was brilliant and amazing.”

Read more about the event in Sunday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.