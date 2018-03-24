Holy Week Services at Valley Churches

The Vindicator publishes a listing of area services open to the public in observance of Palm Sunday, being observed this weekend, and Holy Week. Services are for Palm Sunday, March 25; Maundy/Holy Thursday, March 29; Good Friday, March 30; and Easter Sunday, April 1.

BAPTIST

Mount Sinai Baptist Church, 328 S. Forest Ave., Youngstown. Good Friday service at 7 p.m.

CHRISTIAN

Canfield Christian Church, 123 S. Broad St. Palm Sunday service 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday service at 10:30 a.m.

Central Christian Church, 2051 E. Market St., Warren. Palm Sunday service at 10 a.m. Potluck dinner at 5:30 p.m. followed by Remembrance of the Last Supper on Maundy Thursday. Tenebrae service at 7 p.m. on Good Friday. Breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. with Celebration of the Resurrection at 10 a.m. Easter Sunday.

Corner House Christian Church, 6954 Chestnut Ridge Road, Hubbard. Easter Sunday annual sunrise worship service at 7 a.m. A continental breakfast will follow at 9:30 a.m. Easter Sunday worship will begin at 10:30 a.m.

dIsciples of christ

Central Christian Church, 2051 E. Market St., Warren. Palm Sunday service at 10 a.m. with distribution of palms. Potluck dinner at 5:30 p.m. followed by Remembrance of the Last Supper on Maundy Thursday. Good Friday Tenebrae service at 7 p.m. Easter Sunday breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. with Celebration of the Resurrection at 10 a.m.

EPISCOPAL

St. John’s Episcopal Church, 323 Wick Ave., Youngstown. Service with Eucharist at 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday. Stations of the Cross at noon Good Friday with liturgy at 7 p.m. Easter Vigil at 8 p.m. Saturday. Easter service at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday. Brunch at 9 a.m. Easter Sunday.

iNTERDENOMINATIONAL

First Federated Church, 10786 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson. Contemporary service at 9:30 a.m. Palm Sunday with a traditional service at 11 a.m. Kidz Church will be at 9:40 a.m. Palm Sunday. Passover meal will begin at 6 p.m. Maundy Thursday with a contemplative service to follow. A contemporary service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Easter Sunday with Kidz Church beginning at 9:40 a.m. and a traditional service beginning at 11 a.m.

LUTHERAN

Bethel Lutheran Church, 425 Crestview Drive, Boardman. Palm Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Breakfast served between services. Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. Good Friday service with Stations of the Cross at 7 p.m. Easter services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Grace Lutheran Church, 111 Hall Ave., Hubbard. Palm Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. Service and Holy Communion at 7 p.m. Holy Thursday. Tenebrae service at 7 p.m. Good Friday. Sunrise worship at 7:30 a.m. Easter Sunday with breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Worship service at 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday.

Lutheran Church of Saint John, 1429 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown. Palm Sunday Festival Eucharist at 10:30 a.m. Maundy Thursday Lord’s Supper at 6 p.m. Good Friday Tenebrae at 6 p.m. Liturgy and blessing of Easter breads and baskets at noon Holy Saturday. Easter service at 10:30 a.m.

Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 420 Clearmount Drive, Youngstown. Palm Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. Good Friday Tenebrae service at 7 p.m. Easter Sunday service at 10:30 a.m.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 S. Canfield-Niles Road, Austintown. Divine worship with Holy Communion and palm procession at 10:30 a.m. Palm Sunday. Worship with Holy Communion and stripping of the altar at 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday. Tenebrae service at 7 p.m. Good Friday. Easter Vigil at 4 p.m. Saturday. Divine worship with Holy Communion at 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday.

Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, Youngstown. Palm Sunday services at 5 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Holy Thursday services at noon and 7 p.m. Good Friday service at 7 p.m. Easter services at 5 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday.

Zion Lutheran Church, 10857 Main St., New Middletown. Service at 7:30 p.m. Maundy Thursday. Stations of the Cross will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Good Friday. Easter Vigil will take place at 7:30 p.m. Holy Saturday. Easter Sunday service will be at 7:30 a.m. with Easter breakfast at 8:30 a.m.

METHODIST

Boardman United Methodist Church, 6809 Market St. Palm Sunday service at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Maundy Thursday service with communion at 10 a.m. in the Sanctuary. Easter Sunday service with communion at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.

Canfield United Methodist Church, 27 S. Broad St. Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. Good Friday service at 7 p.m. Easter Sunday services at 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

New Hope United Methodist Church, 21 Fairview Ave., Niles. Palm Sunday service at 11 a.m. Maundy Thursday service at 6 p.m. Good Friday service at 7 p.m. Easter sunrise service by the youth followed with a breakfast at 7 a.m. Easter Sunday service at 11 a.m.

Western Reserve United Methodist Church, 4580 Canfield Road, Canfield. Services at 8:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. Palm Sunday. Living Last Supper at 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday. Prayer Vigil at 6 p.m. Good Friday. Tenebrae at Green Haven Memorial Garden, 3495 S. Canfield-Niles Road, at 7 p.m. Good Friday. Sunrise worship at Green Haven Memorial Garden at 7 a.m. Easter. Easter breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Easter. Easter worship at 8:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m.

NONDENOMINATIONAL

Calla Community Church, 6482 W. Calla Road, Canfield. Palm Sunday service at 10 a.m. Good Friday service with Communion will begin at 7 p.m. Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m.

Faith Community Covenant Church, 1919 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown. Palm Sunday service at 10:45 a.m. Maundy Thursday will have a reflection and communion time from 5 to 7 p.m. in the sanctuary. Easter Sunday service at 10:45 a.m.

ORTHODOX

St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 301 Struthers-Liberty Road, Campbell. Festal Divine liturgy at 10 a.m. Palm Sunday with Bridegroom Matins at 5 p.m. Liturgy of the Pre-sanctified Gifts at 9 a.m. on Great and Holy Monday with Bridegroom Matins at 7 p.m. Liturgy of the Pre-sanctified Gifts at 9 a.m. on Great and Holy Tuesday with Bridegroom Matins at 7 p.m. Liturgy of the Pre-sanctified Gifts at 9 a.m. on Great and Holy Wednesday with Holy Unction at 7 p.m. Vesper Liturgy of St. Basil the Great at 9 a.m. on Great and Holy Thursday with Matins with the Twelve Passion Gospels at 7 p.m. Royal Hours begin at 9 a.m. on Great, Holy and Good Friday. Vespers: Christ’s Descent from the Cross begins at 3 p.m. on Great, Holy and Good Friday. Matins/Lamentations: Burial of Our Lord begins at 7 p.m. on Great, Holy and Good Friday.

St. John Greek Orthodox Church, 4955 Glenwood Ave., Boardman. Divine liturgy followed by breakfast and folding of Palm crosses at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday of Lazarus. Orthos at 8:30 a.m. with diving liturgy at 9:30 a.m. Palm Sunday. Service of the Bridegroom at 7 p.m. Palm Sunday. PreSanctified liturgy at 9:30 a.m. on Holy Monday with Service of the Bridegroom at 7 p.m. PreSanctified liturgy at 9:30 a.m. Holy Tuesday with Service of the Bridegroom at 7 p.m. Presanctified liturgy with the Sacrament of Holy Unction at 4 p.m. Holy Wednesday with Holy Unction and Bridegroom Service at 7 p.m. Divine liturgy of Last Supper at 6 a.m. Holy Thursday and Holy Passion Service/12 Gospels at 7 p.m. Royal hours at 9 a.m. on Good Friday with Apokathilosis Vespers at 4 p.m. Epitaphios Service at 7 p.m. Good Friday. Proti Anastasi Vesperal Divine Liturgy at 9:30 a.m. Holy Saturday. Resurrection Orthos at 11 p.m. Holy Saturday with “Come Receive the Light” at 11:45 p.m. and Resurrection Liturgy at midnight. Agape Vespers at 11 a.m. on Great and Holy Pascha.

PRESBYTERIAN

Christ Church Presbyterian, 1933 Canfield Road, Youngstown. Worship service at 11 a.m. Palm Sunday. Shroud of Turin Lecture at 7 p.m. on Good Friday. Worship service at 11 a.m. Easter Sunday.

First United Presbyterian Church, 109 W. Rebecca St., East Palestine. Palm Sunday service at 11 a.m. Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. Easter Sunday service at 11 a.m.

Liberty Presbyterian Church, 1451 Church Hill-Hubbard Road. Palm Sunday worship and distribution of palms at 10 a.m. Maundy Thursday worship with communion at 7 p.m. Sanctuary will be open for private meditation and prayer from noon to 3 p.m. Good Friday. Easter Sunday Son-Rise worship service at 8 a.m. Light breakfast in the fellowship hall at 8:45 a.m. Traditional Easter Sunday worship service at 10 a.m.

Wickliffe Presbyterian Church, 45 Idlewood Road, Austintown. Palm Sunday worship service at 9:30 a.m. Communion service at 7 a.m. on Maundy Thursday. Worship service at 9:30 a.m. Easter Sunday.

ROMAN CATHOLIC

Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon, 2759 N. Lipkey Road, North Jackson. Divine liturgy at 6 p.m. followed by adoration and confession until 9 p.m. on Holy Thursday. Adoration at 9 a.m. with liturgy of the pre-sanctified at noon and Burial Service of the Lord on Great Friday. Divine liturgy and Gathering in front of the Tower Chapen for opening of the Tomb at 10 a.m. Easter Sunday.

Holy Family Catholic Church, 2729 Center Road, Poland. Palm Sunday Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Palm Sunday. Prayer service at noon on Good Friday. Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion at 3 p.m. Good Friday. Stations of the Cross at 7 p.m. Good Friday. Blessing of Easter food at noon Holy Saturday with Easter Vigil at 8 p.m. Easter Sunday Masses at 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon.

Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, 210 E. Main St., East Palestine. Palm Sunday service at 8:30 a.m. Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7 p.m. Good Friday Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7 p.m. Holy Saturday Vigil at 8:30 p.m. Easter Sunday Mass at 8:30 a.m.

St. Angela Merici Parish, 397 S. Jackson St., Youngstown. Palm Sunday Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7 p.m. on Holy Thursday. Passion of the Lord Mass with liturgy of the word, Adoration of the Cross and Holy Communion at 3 p.m. Good Friday. Easter Vigil at 8 p.m. Saturday. Easter Sunday Mass at 9:30 a.m.

St. Brendan, 2800 Oakwood Ave., Youngstown. Bilingual Solemn Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7 p.m. Holy Thursday with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament afterwards. Way of the Cross in English at 11 a.m. Good Friday with Spanish service beginning at noon. Solemn liturgy of the Passion in English at 3 p.m. Good Friday with Seven Last Words of Jesus in English at 7 p.m. Blessing of the Easter Food at noon on Holy Saturday with Solemn Vigil of Easter at 8 p.m. Easter Mass in English at 10 a.m. Easter Sunday and Easter Mass in Spanish beginning at noon.

St. Columba Cathedral, 159 W. Rayen Ave., Youngstown. Palm Sunday of the Lord Mass will be celebrated at 4 p.m. Saturday and at 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday. The Sacrament of Reconciliation will be available at 1 p.m. Monday with a communal reconciliation service at 6 p.m. The Mass of Holy Chism at 10:30 a.m. Holy Tuesday. Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper will be celebrated at 5:30 p.m. Holy Thursday. The cathedral will remain open until 7:30 p.m. Holy Thursday for adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. The Passion of the Lord and Veneration of the Cross Service will be at 3 p.m. Good Friday. The Blessing of the Easter Food will take place at 3 p.m. on Holy Saturday with the Easter Vigil at 8 p.m. Easter Sunday Masses will take place at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

St. Edward Parish, 240 Tod Lane, Youngstown. Palm Sunday service at 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Mass at 5:30 p.m. with a simple supper at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Communal celebration of Reconciliation at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Mass commemorating the Lord’s Supper at 7 p.m. Holy Thursday. Good Friday of the Lord’s Passion at 3 p.m. with Stations of the Cross at 6:30 p.m. Easter Vigil will begin at 8 p.m. Holy Saturday. Easter Sunday Masses will be at 9 and 11:30 a.m.

St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, 180 7th St., Columbiana. Palm Sunday service at 4 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. Palm Sunday. Easter Sunday Mass at 11:30 a.m.

St. Michael Church, 300 N. Broad St., Canfield. Palm Sunday services will be at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Tenebrae will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Mass of the Lord’s Supper will be at 7 p.m. Holy Thursday with the night prayer taking place at 11 p.m. Celebration of the Lord’s Passion will be at 3 and 7 p.m. on Good Friday. The Blessing of Food will take place at noon on Holy Saturday with Easter Vigil at 8 p.m. Easter Masses will be at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.

St. Patrick Church, 225 N. Main St., Hubbard. Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7 p.m. Holy Thursday. After Mass, the church will be open for prayer and Veneration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight. Stations of the Cross with burial service at 3 p.m. Good Friday. Passion of the Lord with Holy Communion at 7 p.m. Good Friday. Traditional Blessing of Easter Foods at 1 p.m. Holy Saturday. Easter Vigil Mass at 8 p.m. Holy Saturday. Easter Sunday Masses at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

St. Patrick Church, 1420 Oak Hill Ave., Youngstown. Seder Meal at 5:30 p.m. with Holy Thursday Mass at 7 p.m. Good Friday service at 3 and 7 p.m. Blessing of Easter baskets at noon at 2 p.m. with Easter Vigil at 7 p.m. Saturday. Easter Mass at 8 and 10 a.m.

St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main St., Girard. Palm Sunday Masses at 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7 p.m. Holy Thursday with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until 10 p.m. Good Friday services at 3 and 7 p.m. Blessing of food baskets at 1 p.m. Holy Saturday. Easter Vigil at 7 p.m. Holy Saturday. Easter Masses at 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon.

St. Rosa de Lima Catholic Church, 394 Tenney Ave., Campbell. Live Stations of the Cross in Spanish from 2 to 4 p.m. Good Friday. Good Friday services, also in Spanish, will follow at 4:30 p.m. Easter Mass will be celebrated at noon.

Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 291 Scoville Drive, Vienna. Palm Sunday low Mass at 8 a.m. and Mass with blessing of palms and procession at 11 a.m. Confessions from noon to 1 p.m. Holy Thursday with high Mass of the Lord’s Supper with Mandatum at 7 p.m. Adoration at the Altar of Repose after Mass until midnight. Confession from noon to 1 p.m. on Good Friday. Liturgy of the Passion of Our Lord at 3 p.m. Good Friday with Divine Mercy Novena at 6:30 p.m. Stations of the Cross at 7 p.m. Good Friday. Confession from noon to 1 p.m. Holy Saturday with Blessing of Food Baskets at 1:15 p.m. and Diving Mercy Novena at 3 p.m. Easter Vigil begins at 10:30 p.m. Holy Saturday. Low Mass will take please at 8 and 11 a.m. Easter Sunday with Divine Mercy Novena at 3 p.m.