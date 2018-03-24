Ex-Howland student charged in threat

HOWLAND

A juvenile suspect is charged with inducing panic after posting a threatening message directed toward Howland Middle School students Thursday.

The suspect is a former Howland student and resides in Oakland County, Mich. A Howland police spokeswoman on Friday declined to release the suspect’s name, citing her age.

The suspect created a fake Snapchat account and stated she was going to shoot up the school. The Howland Local Schools Facebook page posted Friday: “The recent threat is a strong reminder that posting fictitious threats to an innocent student’s name is cyberbullying and will not be tolerated by students, parents, staff or police. These individuals will be swiftly brought to justice, and victims will be supported.”

City police confiscate marijuana, pain pills

YOUNGSTOWN

Police found more than a pound of suspected marijuana and 222 painkillers late Thursday after a chase on the South Side.

Tyrone Chatman, 20, of Early Road, is in the Mahoning County jail. He was arraigned Friday on drug and traffic charges in municipal court. He has a preliminary hearing set for next Friday.

Reports said officer Jacob Short tried to pull over a car about 10:55 p.m. driven by Chatman for having no front license plate.

Chatman refused to stop and led officers on a chase until his car rammed a tree on Summer Street. Chatman refused to get out of the car, and officers had to break the windows with their batons to get him out.

The suspected marijuana and painkillers were in three large freezer bags and two smaller bags, reports said. Chatman also had 14 bullets in his pockets.

Beating over shoes

YOUNGSTOWN

A 31-year-old East Midlothian Boulevard man was hospitalized early Friday after he was beaten by three men over a pair of shoes, reports say.

Police were called to the victim’s South Side apartment about 1:50 a.m., where the victim said he was beaten by three men, two he knows by the names of Duke and Poo, because a man they know claimed the victim kept a pair of the man’s shoes.

Reports said the victim had two black eyes and a broken nose and had blood covering his face. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment.

Road in Kinsman to be closed for bridge repairs

KINSMAN

Morford East Road will be closed between state Route 5 and state Route 7 for bridge repairs effective Monday until further notice. The recommended detour route is south on state Route 7 and east on Route 5.

Turnpike appointee

YOUNGSTOWN

Gov. John Kasich appointed Guy Coviello, the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber’s vice president of governmental affairs, to the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission.

The term began Thursday and ends June 30, 2023.

The 10-member commission oversees matters pertaining to the 241-mile toll road.

Greeks to celebrate independence day

CAMPBELL

Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church will have its annual Greek Independence Day parade Sunday. The parade will begin at Archangel Michael Church, 401 12th St., at 12:30 p.m.

The parade will proceed down 12th Street to the Kalymnian Hall, where a short program will take place with refreshments to follow, in order to mark the significance of this day for Greek-Americans.

The church’s youth programs will perform at 5 p.m. to celebrate Independence Day at the Archangel Michael Community Center across from the church to complete the festivities.

More Digest on A8