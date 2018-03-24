EASTER

Egg hunts, activities

A list of area Easter egg hunts and other activities as submitted to The Vindicator.

MAHONING COUNTY

Windsor House at Canfield, 6445 state Route 446, Canfield: Egg hunt and refreshments, 2 p.m. today.

First Covenant Church, 5210 Glenwood Ave., Boardman: Egg hunt with Easter Bunny, a skit explaining the true meaning of Easter, songs, refreshments and more from 10:30 a.m. to noon today. Meet in the church fellowship hall for an indoor hunt through the church. For children up to sixth grade.

Heritage Presbyterian Church, 1951 Mathews Road, Boardman: Egg hunt from 11 a.m. to noon today. The outside event is open to children age 1 to 12. There will be snacks, story time and the Easter Bunny will visit. Bring your own Easter basket.

Austintown Senior Center, Multipurpose Room, 100 Westchester Drive, Austintown: Celebrating families of children with special needs at 1 p.m. today. Age 3 to 12. Bring your own basket. Event will include an egg hunt, a visit from the Easter Bunny, face painting, treat bags, free photos on site and more. For information, call 330-967-0495.

Holy Trinity Church, 764 Fifth St., Struthers: Egg hunt is for children through 12 years old at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Chestnut Ridge Church, 7215 Chestnut Ridge Road, Hubbard: The Easter Bunny will attend the Easter Egg-Stravaganza today. The egg hunt begins at noon with games, snacks and fun until 1 p.m. This is a free event for children age toddler to sixth grade. Dress appropriately for weather.

Coalburg United Methodist Church, 1906 Wick-Campbell Road, Hubbard: Egg hunt at 10 a.m. March 31. Rain or shine. Event includes crafts, snacks and age-level hunting areas. This free event is geared toward children age 2 to 14. Call 330-531-4221 for information.

Eastwood Mall, 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road, Niles: Children’s breakfast with the Easter Bunny at 8:30 a.m. today.

First United Methodist Church, 608 N. Crandon Ave., Niles: Easter EGGStravaganza beginning at 10 a.m. March 31. Event includes breakfast with the Easter Bunny. Cost is $10 for adults and children. Included in the children’s price is an Easter-themed cupcake-decorating class by JoToddi’s Candy and Gift Shoppe. Each child will receive two cupcakes to decorate after breakfast. Reservations required. Email playingitforwardofniles@gmail.com or call 330-240-8268.

Windsor House at Champion Estates Assisted Living, Champion: Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at 9 a.m. today. At 11 a.m. there will be activities including an egg hunt, photo booth and crafts. Breakfast includes pancakes and sausage. Cost is $5 for adults, $3 for children 3 to 12, and free for children 2 and under.

Windsor House at Liberty Health Care Center, 1355 Church Hill-Hubbard Road: Egg hunt with the Easter Bunny at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.